Rev Rock Report

Watch Dave Grohl perform “My Hero” with Billie Eilish at LA concert

todayDecember 16, 2022

Dave Grohl & Billie Eilish at 2021 MTV VMAs; Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Dave Grohl made a surprise appearance during Billie Eilish‘s concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles Thursday and joined the “bad guy” star for an acoustic rendition of the Foo Fighters classic “My Hero.”

The onstage collaboration was a long time coming for Grohl and Eilish, who’ve shared their love for the other’s music over the years. Prior to the performance, Grohl told the crowd about watching Eilish perform on the Grammys while wearing a Taylor Hawkins shirt in honor of the late Foo Fighters drummer, who’d just passed away the week before.

“Earlier this year, all of the Foo Fighters and our families gathered together at my house to watch the Grammys,” Grohl shared. “When Billie came out for her performance in the Taylor Hawkins T-shirt, the room was filled with real tears of love and gratitude.”

You can watch footage of Grohl’s comments and his performance with Eilish now via the Forum’s Twitter.

Eilish’s concert also featured a guest appearance by Phoebe Bridgers. The two performed a collaborative version of Bridgers’ song “Motion Sickness.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

