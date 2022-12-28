Watch Metallica’s acoustic cover of Thin Lizzy from Helping Hands benefit concert

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for P+ and MTV

Metallica has shared a live video of an acoustic cover of Thin Lizzy‘s “Borderline,” recorded during the band’s Helping Hands benefit concert earlier this month.

The heartfelt performance ended with James Hetfield thanking late Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott for “writing that song about my life.”

You can watch the video streaming now on YouTube.

The Helping Hands show raised money for Metallica’s All Within My Hands charity foundation. The metal legends’ performance began with a mini acoustic set, after which they plugged in for a full electric set featuring the live debut of their new single, “Lux Æterna,” and a rendition of “Nothing Else Matters” featuring St. Vincent.

Metallica is also releasing a live CD of the Helping Hands concert, with proceeds benefiting All Within My Hands. You can preorder yours now via Metallica.com.