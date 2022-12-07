Watch new animated video for the Beatles’ “Here, There and Everywhere”

Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe

As promised, the latest in a series of new animated videos for songs on the Beatles‘ album Revolver has arrived: It’s for Paul McCartney‘s song “Here, There and Everywhere.”

In the video, the Beatles are seen in the recording studio listening to the song, and then we seen them at various locations throughout their career: arriving at a premiere, disembarking from a plane, hanging out in a hotel room in New York City, appearing on a TV show and riding in the back of a limo. Eventually, they end up back at Abbey Road studios. Throughout the clip, a dancing female figure is literally “here, there and everywhere,” providing the transitions from scene to scene.

The video’s producer, Richard Barnett of Trunk Animation, says the video depicts the Beatles “on tour as they face an ever-changing backdrop of cities, hotels, roads and gigs, with only each other to rely on.” Barnett says the dancing figure represents “inspiration and creative freedom.”

The new animated clip series, which also includes videos for “Taxman” and “I’m Only Sleeping,” were created to promote the deluxe reissue of Revolver that came out in October. It features new mixes of the original 1966 record, as well as a collection of outtakes and a four-song EP that includes the non-album tracks “Paperback Writer” and “Rain.”