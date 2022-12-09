Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix

Harry & Meghan: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tell all about their relationship in the new documentary series.

Pinocchio: Guillermo del Toro shares his take on the classic story of the puppet who wants to be a real boy in his version of the classic tale.

Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me?: For his latest act, comic Sebastian Maniscalco takes his talents to Las Vegas to share his take on everyday human behavior.

HBO Max

Doom Patrol: Travel to the future in season four of the sci-fi comedy, where the team must decide between their own happiness or the fate of the world.

South Side: Watch as two best friends hustle and dream their way through the Windy City in season three of the comedy series.

Apple TV+

Emancipation: Will Smith stars in this period film about an enslaved man who relies on his faith and family during his quest for freedom.

Little America 2: Little America is back for season two starring Phylicia Rashad, Alan S. Kim, Ki Hong Lee and more.

Prime Video

Something from Tiffany’s: An engagement ring mix-up turns a woman’s life upside down in the new holiday rom-com.

Happy streaming!