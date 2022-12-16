AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’ returns to number one in the UK

todayDecember 16, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Michael Putland/Getty Images)

It seems America isn’t the only country where Christmas music is taking over the charts. In the United Kingdom, Wham!’s classic “Last Christmas” has returned to number one on the Official Singles Chart, the pair’s fifth number-one song. 

This is the second week “Last Christmas” has held the top position. The last time it happened was on New Year’s Day 2021, at which point it held the record for the longest journey to number one. That record has since been broken by Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill.”

“We’re absolutely thrilled to see ‘Last Christmas’ by WHAM! has once again hit the Number 1 spot on the UK @officialcharts!” read a post on the late George Michael’s official Twitter account. “Thank you for all the love and support you continue to show the song.”

“Last Christmas” was originally released in 1984 and spent five weeks at number two on the chart, never reaching number one that year because of Band Aid’s “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” The tune has been covered by a variety of artists, including Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Backstreet Boys, Carly Rae Jepsen and Ashley Tisdale.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

more-dates-have-been-added-to-janet-jackson’s-together-again-tour
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

More dates have been added to Janet Jackson’s Together Again tour

Courtesy of Live Nation Janet Jackson's upcoming tour is in high demand, so she's added a few more dates to the trek. Fans in New York, Atlanta and Hollywood, Florida, will have another opportunity to secure their seats for the Together Again tour, as an additional show will take place in each city. The singer will also make a stop in Allentown, Pennsylvania, while on the road; she'll perform in 37 cities over the course of […]

todayDecember 16, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%