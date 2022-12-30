Who is ‘Merry Christmas Jay?’ Police looking to ID ‘hero’ who saved lives in Buffalo storm

Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(BUFFALO, N.Y.) — Police are looking to identify a man they’ve dubbed “Merry Christmas Jay,” who they say saved lives in the devastating storm in Buffalo, New York.

After spending the night in his truck, the man rescued strangers from cars trapped in the snow and brought them to a school for shelter, according to police in the town of Cheektowaga, just outside of Buffalo.

The police tweeted a photo of a note, signed by “Jay,” which apologized for the damage.

“I’m terribly sorry about breaking the school window & for breaking in the kitchen … I had to do it to save everyone and get them shelter,” the note said.

The police said, “We want to thank ‘Jay’ for his heroic actions that saved people’s lives.”