Entertainment News

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith buy out theater to try to save Broadway play ‘Ain’t No Mo”

todayDecember 13, 2022

Background
ABC

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have stepped up in order to try to save a beleaguered Broadway play from closing.

The Hollywood Reporter notes the couple has purchased an entire performance of playwright Jordan E. Cooper‘s show Ain’t No Mo’, which received critical acclaim, but is facing an early close on December 18 — just two weeks after it opened.

According to Playbill, the Lee Daniels-produced “high octane comedy” at the Belasco Theatre asks the question, “What if the U.S. government offered Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

todayDecember 13, 2022

