National News

Winter storm cancels over 3,000 flights: Your holiday forecast

todayDecember 23, 2022

JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A massive storm is bringing blizzard conditions and icy roads to the U.S. right as the holiday travel rush gets underway.

Over 3,200 flights are canceled within, into or out of the U.S. so far on Friday.

States of emergency have been declared from South Dakota to New York. At least 750,000 customers are without power across the U.S.

“This is really a very serious weather alert,” President Joe Biden warned Thursday. “Please take this storm extremely seriously.”

Here’s the latest forecast:

The storm barreled across the Midwest and Great Lakes on Thursday.

Blizzard conditions will continue in the Great Lakes into Friday. The blowing snow will cause very low visibility, making travel nearly impossible.

Several feet of snow could drop in Michigan and western New York.

Only a few inches of snow is expected for the rest of the Midwest. But the combination of the snow, wind and brutal cold will make travel extremely dangerous throughout the day Friday.

The Illinois State Police is urging people to stay home.

“The snow, wind and bitter cold are headed our way creating hazardous roadway,” the police tweeted. “If you must travel because of an emergency, please slow down, remain vigilant, and Don’t Crowd the Plow!”

Meanwhile, heavy rain invaded the Northeast Thursday, flooding roads from Virginia to New York. As the temperature plunges on Friday, roads could turn to ice, so those hitting the road for the holidays should use extreme caution.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

