AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Winter storm slams Northeast, 90 flights canceled across US: Latest weather forecast

todayDecember 12, 2022

Background
share close
AD
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Ninety flights are canceled across the country on Monday, including 36 in Boston, as winter storms wreak havoc on roadways.

Up to 6 inches of snow hit near Hartford, Connecticut, and Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Up to 9 inches of snow slammed western Massachusetts and upstate New York.

In the west, a weekend storm dropped up to 5 feet of snow in California’s Sierra Nevada mountain range and heavy rain fell from the Bay Area to Los Angeles.

That West Coast storm is now moving east and forecast to bring blizzard conditions to the Heartland and a tornado threat to the south.

Five states — South Dakota, Nebraska, Wyoming, Montana and eastern Colorado — are under blizzard warnings, as the combination of falling and blowing snow are expected to create whiteout conditions.

Snowfall totals in the Plains and the Heartland could reach 1 to 2 feet.

Tuesday will be the big day for damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes in the south. Strong tornadoes are possible from Lufkin, Texas, to Alexandria, Louisiana.

On Wednesday, the severe weather threat moves into the Gulf Coast. Damaging winds will be the biggest threat from New Orleans to Tallahassee.

That storm system will move into the Northeast later in the week, bringing heavy snow inland and rain to the coast by Thursday and Friday.

ABC News’ Sam Sweeney contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

hampton-university-freshmen-gifted-access-to-digital-investing-program:-‘start-now’
insert_link

Business News

Hampton University freshmen gifted access to digital investing program: ‘Start now’

(HAMPTON, Va.) -- Incoming freshmen at Virginia's Hampton University will be the recipients of a large-scale school donation through the digital investing platform Stackwell Capital aimed at decreasing what research has shown is a yawning racial wealth gap. According to Federal Reserve data, white households hold on average eight times more wealth than Black households, with that figure more than doubling for millennials and members of Gen Z. Stackwell Capital […]

todayDecember 12, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%