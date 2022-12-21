AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Woman wins $175,000 lottery jackpot in her office’s holiday white elephant gift exchange

todayDecember 21, 2022

Background
share close
AD
OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images

(LOUISVILLE, Ky.) — A Kentucky woman is entering the holiday season $175,000 richer thanks to a lucky moment at her employer’s white elephant gift exchange.

Lori Janes, an office manager at a dental center in Louisville, said she first received a $25 gift card to T.J. Maxx in the gift exchange at the dental center’s holiday party on Dec. 13.

When a colleague “stole” the gift card from her in a later round, Janes had to choose another gift: $25 lottery tickets.

She scratched the tickets while still at the party, winning $50 on the first ticket, according to the Kentucky Lottery.

When Janes scratched the second ticket, she won all 15 spots on the ticket, resulting in a $175,000 top prize, the Kentucky Lottery said.

Janes, a mom of two, told “Good Morning America” she felt a “whirlwind of emotions” when she won the grand prize.

“I think my first instinct was just to call my husband, which I did, with everybody in the room,” Janes said. “And he didn’t believe it, that it was actually happening and that this was real.”

Janes, along with her husband and two children, went to lottery headquarters that same day to collect her prize.

After taxes, she took home a check for $124,250, according to the Kentucky Lottery.

Janes said she plans to use the money to pay for her daughter’s college tuition.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

sam-bankman-fried-agrees-to-extradition,-clearing-path-for-transport-to-us
insert_link

Business News

Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to extradition, clearing path for transport to US

(NEW YORK) -- Sam Bankman-Fried agreed to extradition in a Bahamian court on Wednesday, clearing the way for his transport to the U.S. to face federal charges. The disgraced former CEO is expected to be put on a U.S. government plane for a flight to New York. "I hereby consent in writing to be extradited without formal extradition proceedings," Bankman-Fried said in a signed affidavit. He took the witness stand […]

todayDecember 21, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%