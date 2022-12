National News

(AUSTIN, Texas) -- A Texas A&M University student who went missing more than a week ago has been found dead, police said. The body of 22-year-old Tanner Hoang was found in Austin on Saturday, a College Station Police Department spokesperson told ABC News. ABC News has reached out to the Austin Police Department for further information. Hoang was last seen the morning of Dec. 16, authorities said. His family said they […]