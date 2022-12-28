Women’s Basketball Defeats LeTourneau University 77-71

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s basketball team won their game against LeTourneau University 77-71.

The Mountaineers were at home today to take on the Yellow Jackets from LeTourneau University.

After a bit of a slow start and the game tied at 17-17 at the end of the 1st quarter, Schreiner turned up the defense and held the LeTourneau to just 4 points in the second quarter.

Then, as shots started to fall in bunches, the Mountaineers began to run away with the game in the second half.

The Yellow Jackets fought back in the 4th quarter and closed the gap to just 6 points, but in the end it wouldn’t be enough, as the Mountaineers held on and won the game 77-71.

Leading the way for Schreiner was returning senior, Josline Hernandez, who finished with a team high 18 points and 5 assists.

Schreiner Women’s Basketball (2-3, 0-0 SCAC)

Box Score Standouts

Josline Hernandez – 18 pts, 5 ast

Demauria Miles – 13 pts, 4 reb, 4 ast

Nariyah Buggs – 13 pts, 4 reb, 2 stl

Gabby Ivarra – 9 pts, 6 reb, 6 ast, 2 stl

Kayla Alvarado – 3 pts, 7 reb

Andrea Salazar – 6 pts, 6 reb

Madison Parham – 4 pts, 6 reb

Next Game

Schreiner University vs Sul Ross State University (Neutral)

Brownwood, TX

1:00 PM

Box Score

Schedule