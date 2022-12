AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Basketball team won their road game against the University of St. Thomas 61-50.

The Mountaineers traveled to Houston, Texas, to open up SCAC play with a matchup against the Celts of the University of St. Thomas.

After one half of play, Schreiner found themselves holding on to an 11 point lead heading into halftime, largely due to a strong start by guards Elisa Peralta and Skye Thomas. However, in the second half, it was Nariyah Buggs who came out on fire and led the way for the Mountaineers forr the remainder of the game.

Schreiner University Women’s Basketball (4-5, 1-0 SCAC)

Box Score Standouts

Nariyah Buggs – 14 pts, 6 stl

Elisa Peralta – 12 pts, 8 reb, 3 ast, 5 stl, 2 blk

Gabby Ivarra – 15 reb

Box Score

Next Game

Schreiner University vs Centenary College

Shreveport, LA

1:00 PM

Schedule