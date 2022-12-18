AD
Sports News

Women’s Basketball Falls to Hardin-Simmons 81-77

todayDecember 18, 2022

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Basketball team lost their road game against Hardin-Simmons University 81-77.

The Mountaineers closed out their weekend roadtrip to Abilene, Texas, with a trip up the street to take on the Cowgirls from Hardin-Simmons University.

After a close first quarter, Hardin-Simmons began to find some seperation in the second quarter as they went into the break holding on to a 13 point lead over Schreiner.

However, the Mountaineers would rally in the second half as they stayed within reach of the Cowgirls and were able to bring the score back to within single digits in the closing minutes of the game.

Unfortunately, the late run by the Mountaineers wouldn’t be enough, as Hardin-Simmons went on to win the game 81-77.

SCH WBB (0-2, 0-0 SCAC)

Individual Standouts

Demauria Miles – 20 pts, 6 reb, 3 stl

Elisa Peralta – 15 pts, 8 ast, 5 reb

Gabby Ivarra – 11 pts, 8 reb

Josline Hernandez – 11 pts, 4 ast

Nariyah Buggs – 10 pts

Up Next

Nov. 19, 2022

Schreiner University vs Millsaps College (@ The University of St. Thomas)

Houston, Texas

12:00 PM

Written by: Schreiner University

