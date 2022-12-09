Women’s Basketball vs UIW Moved to 11:00 AM

Entertainment News

Courtesy Disney+ Joshua Bassett says it's "wild" he's bringing the world of Night at the Museum to kids who are as young as he was when he first saw the movies in theaters. Night at the Museum, starring Ben Stiller, premiered December 17, 2006. Bassett plays Nick Daley, who succeeds his dad, former protagonist Larry Daley, as the night security guard in Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again. "It's just cool to continue the story in a different […]