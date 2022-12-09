AD
Sports News

Women’s Basketball vs UIW Moved to 11:00 AM

todayDecember 9, 2022

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Basketball game against the University of the Incarnate Word has been moved from 6:00 PM to 11:00 AM.

Written by: Schreiner University

