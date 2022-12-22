Women’s Wrestling Competes at Desert Duals

AD
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Wrestling team traveled to Las Vegas, Nevada, to compete in the Desert Duals.
The Mountaineers were missing four starters from the lineup and were forced to forfeit two weight classes because of it. However, Schreiner bumped wrestlers up in weight classes in order to cover as many weight classes as possible and be as competitive as they could under the circumstances.
Freshman, Lee Ann Edmond, had an outstanding performance, winning all of her matches. Also with a strong performance was first year wrestler Jaia Ashley, who wrestled seven matches and finished 5-2.
Results
- Schreiner University vs Simon Fraser University, 53-6, Loss
- Schreiner University vs Tiffen University, 33-21, Loss
- Schreiner University vs Pacific University, 35-24, Win
- Schreiner University vs Ottawa University, 34-22, Loss
- Schreiner University vs Colorado Mesa, 38-8, Loss
- Schreiner University vs Grays Harbor Community College, 24-18, Win
