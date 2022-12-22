Women’s Wrestling Competes at Desert Duals

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Wrestling team traveled to Las Vegas, Nevada, to compete in the Desert Duals.

The Mountaineers were missing four starters from the lineup and were forced to forfeit two weight classes because of it. However, Schreiner bumped wrestlers up in weight classes in order to cover as many weight classes as possible and be as competitive as they could under the circumstances.

Freshman, Lee Ann Edmond, had an outstanding performance, winning all of her matches. Also with a strong performance was first year wrestler Jaia Ashley, who wrestled seven matches and finished 5-2.

Results

Schreiner University vs Simon Fraser University, 53-6, Loss

Schreiner University vs Tiffen University, 33-21, Loss

Schreiner University vs Pacific University, 35-24, Win

Schreiner University vs Ottawa University, 34-22, Loss

Schreiner University vs Colorado Mesa, 38-8, Loss

Schreiner University vs Grays Harbor Community College, 24-18, Win

