AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Women’s Wrestling Competes at Desert Duals

todayDecember 22, 2022

Background
share close
AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Wrestling team traveled to Las Vegas, Nevada, to compete in the Desert Duals.

The Mountaineers were missing four starters from the lineup and were forced to forfeit two weight classes because of it. However, Schreiner bumped wrestlers up in weight classes in order to cover as many weight classes as possible and be as competitive as they could under the circumstances.

Freshman, Lee Ann Edmond, had an outstanding performance, winning all of her matches. Also with a strong performance was first year wrestler Jaia Ashley, who wrestled seven matches and finished 5-2.

Results

  • Schreiner University vs Simon Fraser University, 53-6, Loss
  • Schreiner University vs Tiffen University, 33-21, Loss
  • Schreiner University vs Pacific University, 35-24, Win
  • Schreiner University vs Ottawa University, 34-22, Loss
  • Schreiner University vs Colorado Mesa, 38-8, Loss
  • Schreiner University vs Grays Harbor Community College, 24-18, Win

Results

Schedule

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Previous post

hello,-wisconsin!-netflix-drops-the-trailer-to-the-spin-off-‘that-’90s-show’
insert_link

Entertainment News

Hello, Wisconsin! Netflix drops the trailer to the spin-off ‘That ’90s Show’

Nearly the entire cast of That '70s Show — Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama, Kurtwood Smith, and Deborah Jo Rupp — can be seen in Netflix's new trailer to the hit show's spin-off, That '90s Show. Everything old is new-ish again: Red and Kitty Forman, played respectively by Smith and Rupp, are still living in the Wisconsin home where they raised Grace's Eric in the […]

todayDecember 22, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%