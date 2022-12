Buck Country Music News

Republic Records As she gears up to release her new album, Queen of Me, early next year, Shania Twain is celebrating a career that, throughout all its evolutions, is still as relevant as ever. “It’s like a renaissance period for me,” the singer tells People in a new cover story. “To be experiencing it as a relevant artist still, that’s rewarding.” Her spot at the top of her game is hard-earned. […]