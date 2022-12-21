AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Wynonna Judd, Dolly Parton + more take the spotlight with AXS TV’s “Women of Country” lineup

todayDecember 21, 2022

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Wynonna Judd, Dolly Parton, Shania Twain and more of country’s female powerhouses are getting a special spotlight next month as part of AXS TV’s “Women of Country” programming.

Taking place January 7, the network will dedicate a full Saturday stack to celebrating the impact of legendary women, kicking off at 12 p.m. ET with appearances from Tanya Tucker and Trisha Yearwood on The Big Interview with Dan Rather.

Next up is Dolly, with a look back at her incredible career in The Dolly Parton Story — From Rags to Rhinestones. Hillary Scott and Lady A take the spotlight next, followed by programming that focuses on Taylor Swift, Shania and Wynonna.

The “Women of Country” focus will last through 3 a.m. ET the following day. Tune into AXS TV on January 7 for a daylong celebration of some of country’s female heavy hitters, with profiles, performances and more included in the programming.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

coldest-christmas-in-decades-possible-for-parts-of-us:-what-to-expect-christmas-eve
insert_link

National News

Coldest Christmas in decades possible for parts of US: What to expect Christmas Eve

ABC News (NEW YORK) -- It's time to bundle up: this could be the coldest Christmas in decades for parts of the country. Here's the latest forecast: The bitter cold is first hitting Denver, where temperatures will fall from 47 degrees on Wednesday to minus 16 degrees by Thursday morning. The cold blast will reach the Rio Grande River on Thursday and Friday, bringing the coldest temperatures to the region […]

todayDecember 21, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%