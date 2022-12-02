AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

You Got the Silver: Rolling Stones immortalized with coins by the UK’s Royal Mint

todayDecember 2, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Paul Natkin/Getty Images

Just when you thought The Rolling Stones had received every honor they possibly could, there’s a brand new one: “The World’s Greatest Rock and Roll Band” has been immortalized by the U.K.’s Royal Mint.

The Mint has struck a commemorative coin celebrating the Stones’ 60th anniversary. On one side, it shows a silhouette of the band performing live, along with their name in the font they used in 1973 and “’62-’22,” indicating the year they were founded through the present. On the other side is a portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September.

The coin’s designer said that in creating the image, she wanted to “use iconic shapes so you could tell from the silhouettes who the band members were and an energetic crowd so you could feel the excitement of being at a gig.”

The silhouettes depict Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ron Wood, late drummer Charlie Watts and bass player Bill Wyman, who left the band in 1993 and was never officially replaced.

You can order the coins in a variety of formats, including a silver-colored five-pound coin for around 18 bucks and a limited-edition one in color that costs about 29 bucks. 

The prices only go up from there, all the way to a coin that contains five ounces of gold and costs more than $15,000. There are only 50 of those available, so order now.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

green-day-shares-live-“nice-guys-finish-last”-recording-from-upcoming-﻿’nimrod’﻿-reissue
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Green Day shares live “Nice Guys Finish Last” recording from upcoming ﻿’Nimrod’﻿ reissue

Reprise Records Green Day has unearthed a live version of the song "Nice Guys Finish Last" for their upcoming 25th anniversary Nimrod reissue. The performance was recorded at the Electric Factory venue in Philadelphia in November 1997, just a month after Nimrod was first released. The entire Electric Factory set is included on the Nimrod reissue, which arrives January 27. You can listen to the live "Nice Guys Finish Last" […]

todayDecember 2, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%