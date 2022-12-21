AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Zac Brown Band isn’t letting John Driskell Hopkins’ ALS diagnosis stand in the way of onstage joy

todayDecember 21, 2022

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Zac Brown Band is known for their immersive, high-energy live shows — and that’s not changing anytime soon, even though member John Driskell Hopkins is currently battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

In conversation with the Tennessean, ZBB’s Coy Bowles explains that the band is focusing on every second they get to play onstage with John.

“We can’t allow ourselves to think about [Hopkins’ ALS diagnosis] as a super-defining negative because we love him so much,” Coy explains. “So our mind frame around it has been focused on making the most of the fact that he’s still out there with us.”

The band has also been finding ways to use their connection to the degenerative disease for a good cause. In 2022, they played a sold-out benefit show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium to raise awareness of ALS and money for research toward a cure.

Now, ZBB is still rocking: They’re on the bill for New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, which will air from Music City to ring in 2023.

“Humans gathering together to celebrate the power of music is exciting,” Coy adds. “We’re firing on all cylinders and probably having the best time [onstage] we’ve ever had.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

ozzy-osbourne-would-be-“floored”-if-he-won-a-grammy-for-‘﻿patient-number-9’
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Ozzy Osbourne would be “floored” if he won a Grammy for ‘﻿Patient Number 9’

Epic Records Ozzy Osbourne is not expecting to kick off 2023 with a Grammy win. The Prince of Darkness is up for four awards at next year's ceremony, including Best Rock Album for his new solo effort, Patient Number 9, as well as Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance for the record's Jeff Beck-featuring title track and Best Metal Performance for the Tony Iommi collaboration "Degradation Rules." Speaking with […]

todayDecember 21, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%