Entertainment News

‘Abbott Elementary’ scores early season 3 renewal

todayJanuary 11, 2023

Background
ABC/Gilles Mingasson

Not so surprising considering its recent Emmy wins and the three trophies it took home at the Golden Globes Tuesday night, Abbott Elementary has been renewed for its junior year.

The third season renewal of the hit school sitcom, which is currently in its second season, was announced Wednesday during ABC’s 2023 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour.

Tuesday evening, the show scored the Best Television Series honor in the Musical or Comedy category. Creator Quinta Brunson was awarded Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series and Tyler James Williams Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in the same category.

In September, Brunson picked up a trophy for Best Writing in a Comedy Series at the Emmys, which also gave the show the nods for Best Casting in a Comedy Series and Best Supporting Actress for Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Additionally, just hours ago, the Screen Actors Guild honored the show, Brunson and the entire Abbott ensemble with nominations for February’s Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

