AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Adam Sandler to receive Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

todayJanuary 19, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Good Morning America

Adam Sandler is following in the footsteps of fellow Saturday Night Live veteran comedy legends, including Bill Murray and Eddie Murphy, as the next recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced Thursday that Sandler will be the 24th Mark Twain Prize honoree, which will be presented to him at a gala performance on March 19.

In the announcement, Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter proclaimed, “Adam Sandler has entertained audiences for over three decades with his films, music, and his tenure as a fan favorite cast member on SNL,” adding the Happy Gilmore and Hustle star “has created characters that have made us laugh, cry, and cry from laughing. I am looking forward to a laughter-filled evening like no other as we celebrate his career at a ceremony that is sure to bring together the best in comedy.”

The center teased that “some of the biggest names in comedy” will be on hand to fete Sandler, but details have yet to be announced.

Previous winners of the prize also include Whoopi Goldberg, Bob Newhart and Jay Leno, and most recently, Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

john-legend-and-chrissy-teigen-introduce-third-child,-daughter-esti-maxine-stephens
insert_link

Entertainment News

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen introduce third child, daughter Esti Maxine Stephens

Trae Patton/NBC When news broke that John Legend and Chrissy Teigen had welcomed their third child, it was through the singer's update at a private show. Now, they're making the announcement Instagram official with a new post introducing their child to the world. "She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier," Chrissy wrote next to a photo of her two oldest children holding the newborn. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of […]

todayJanuary 19, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%