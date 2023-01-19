Adam Sandler to receive Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Good Morning America

Adam Sandler is following in the footsteps of fellow Saturday Night Live veteran comedy legends, including Bill Murray and Eddie Murphy, as the next recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced Thursday that Sandler will be the 24th Mark Twain Prize honoree, which will be presented to him at a gala performance on March 19. In the announcement, Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter proclaimed, “Adam Sandler has entertained audiences for over three decades with his films, music, and his tenure as a fan favorite cast member on SNL,” adding the Happy Gilmore and Hustle star “has created characters that have made us laugh, cry, and cry from laughing. I am looking forward to a laughter-filled evening like no other as we celebrate his career at a ceremony that is sure to bring together the best in comedy.”

The center teased that “some of the biggest names in comedy” will be on hand to fete Sandler, but details have yet to be announced.

Previous winners of the prize also include Whoopi Goldberg, Bob Newhart and Jay Leno, and most recently, Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart.