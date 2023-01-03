AD
Mike FM Music News

Adele opens up about living with “really bad sciatica”

todayJanuary 3, 2023

Raven B. Varona

Nothing is stopping Adele from commanding the stage, even extreme nerve pain.

The powerhouse singer returned to Las Vegas to help fans ring in the new year during her Weekends with Adele residency. Fans must have noticed Adele walking a little differently as she was throwing T-shirts to the crowd, which prompted the singer to come clean with the audience.

“I’ve got two more [shirts to give out]. I’ve just got to get over to the other side of the stage,” Adele said, according to fan-captured videos of the event. She then revealed, “I have to waddle these days as I have really bad sciatica.”

Mayo Clinic describes sciatica as a pain of the sciatic nerve, which runs down a person’s leg, starting between one’s buttocks and hip. Sciatica is commonly caused when pressure is put on the nerve due to a bone overgrowth or a herniated disk. Symptoms include pain, inflammation and numbness of the leg.

Sciatica can alleviate overtime, reports Mayo Clinic, but more severe cases may require additional treatment, such as surgery.

Adele previously attributed her pain to injuring several discs. She told The Face in 2021, “I slipped my first disc when I was 15 from sneezing. I was in bed and I sneezed and my fifth one flew out. In January, I slipped my sixth one, my L6. And then where I had a C‑section, my core was useless.”

Adele added she’s been dealing with back pain for “half of my life” and deals with occasional flare-ups “due to stress or from a stupid bit of posture.” She added losing weight and strengthening her core has eased her symptoms.

Adele has not revealed what caused her latest flare-up.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

