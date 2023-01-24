AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Adult Swim severs ties with ‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator Justin Roiland following domestic violence charges

todayJanuary 24, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for IMDb

On the Emmy-winning animated show Rick and Morty, scientist Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty always manage to escape close calls, but now the guy who voices them, Justin Roiland, has hit a dead end with Adult Swim.

The Cartoon Network Studios-owned property said in a tweet it has “ended its association” with the 42-year-old veteran voice actor, who is also the show’s co-creator.

Variety reports Roiland was charged with “one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit” in an incident that reportedly took place on January 19, 2020, with an unnamed woman he was dating at the time.

Roiland pleaded not guilty in 2020 and recently appeared at a pretrial hearing; he has another one on April 27, according to the trade.

Adult Swim’s brief message, to which replies were not allowed, added, “Rick and Morty will continue. The talented and dedicated crew are hard at work on Season 7.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

mudhoney-details-new-album,-‘﻿plastic-eternity’
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Mudhoney details new album, ‘﻿Plastic Eternity’

Sub Pop Records Grunge pioneers Mudhoney have announced a new album called Plastic Eternity. The 11th full-length effort from the "Touch Me I'm Sick" rockers will arrive April 7. You can listen to lead single "Almost Everything" now via digital outlets. "We like each other and we like being in a band together," says frontman Mark Arm of Mudhoney's continuing output. "Some people have poker night or whatever the f***, […]

todayJanuary 24, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%