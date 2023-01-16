AD
Entertainment News

Amazon reportedly taking the keys from ‘Top Gear’ host Jeremy Clarkson following Harry and Meghan tirade

todayJanuary 16, 2023

“Clarkson’s Farm” – Amazon Studios

One of the most lucrative deals in Amazon’s history is likely stalled, after fan favorite Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson‘s infamous written rant about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle late last year.

In a now-deleted December 16 piece he wrote for The Sun, the car expert and TV presenter went on a tear against the former Suits actress, saying he was “dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her.” He later called it a “clumsy reference to Game of Thrones” in an apology tweet.

The Sun also apologized and deleted the piece, which was slammed by readers as misogynistic and vile.

However, Variety reports Amazon wasn’t pleased in the least about the firestorm caused by the host of their shows Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm, and has taken away his keys.

The trade reports the streamer has “parted ways” with Clarkson and won’t be producing any more episodes of the shows that weren’t already underway.

Clarkson issued a lengthy new apology via social media Monday, noting he personally emailed the so-called Runaway Royals on Christmas morning. “I said I was baffled by what they had been saying on TV but that the language I’d used in my column was disgraceful and that I was profoundly sorry.”

He also expressed he was horrified to read what he’d written, noting, “I really am sorry. All the way from the balls of my feet to the follicles on my head. This is me putting my hands up. It’s a mea culpa with bells on.”

According to the Financial Times, Amazon shelled out some $250 million to work with original Top Gear hosts Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

