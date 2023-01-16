AD
‘American Idol﻿’ alum CJ Harris dead of suspected heart attack

todayJanuary 16, 2023

FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

The world of American Idol is in mourning after CJ Harris, who competed in the show’s 13th season, died of a suspected heart attack. He was 31.

People reports Harris was rushed to the hospital on Sunday night after experiencing a medical issue. The Walker County coroner confirmed his death, saying he was taken to the Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper, Alabama, and CPR efforts failed to revive him.

Harris made it into the top six during his 2014 run on the show, with judges Jennifer LopezKeith Urban and Harry Connick Jr. praising his stage presence and improvement. Harris later toured with his fellow American Idol alums in celebration of the show’s 13th season. He famously performed with his idol Darius Rucker at The Grand Ole Opry in 2014.

He told fans on January 1 that he had new music on the way. It has yet to be revealed what his estate intends to do with his unreleased songs.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

