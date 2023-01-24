AD
Entertainment News

Angela Bassett earns momentous Oscar nomination for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

todayJanuary 24, 2023

Marvel Studios

Angela Bassett‘s role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever resulted in a Golden Globe — and now, a groundbreaking Oscar nomination. The actress received a nod in the category of Best Supporting Actress, making her the first actor from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to be nominated for an Oscar. This is her second nomination and first since 1994, when her performance as Tina Turner in 1993’s What’s Love Got to Do With It received a nod for Best Actress.

“This morning is a little extra special in the Bassett Vance household with news of my Oscar nomination. What has drawn me to each of the women I’ve portrayed throughout my career is their strength, compassion, resilience, and power,” Angela said in a statement. “Wakanda Forever‘s Queen Ramonda is a character that touched my spirit because she is a mother and a leader who must care for her grieving nation as much as she cares for her family in mourning.”

“I’m thankful to the Academy for including me amongst a wonderful group of actresses,” she continued. “I look forward to March 12 as we cheer for and celebrate with one another.”

Wakanda Forever premiered in November alongside a soundtrack featuring 20 tracks, including Rihanna‘s “Lift Me Up,” which earned the singer her first Oscar nomination for Best Original Song.

The film is also up for Best Costume Design, Best Visual Effects, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling, but was notably left out of the Best Picture category.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

long-story-short:-willie-turns-90-with-a-star-studded-tribute-at-hollywood-bowl
Buck Country Music News

Long Story Short: Willie turns 90 with a star-studded tribute at Hollywood Bowl

todayJanuary 24, 2023

