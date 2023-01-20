AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Animal shelter names puppies after Taylor Swift songs following “generous” donation

todayJanuary 20, 2023

ABC

Taylor Swift was the inspiration for the names of several adorable four-legged friends up for adoption in Tennessee. The Williamson County Animal Center received a “generous donation” from the singer, so they named four mixed-breed puppies after her music.

The Franklin, Tennessee, rescue shared photos of the four black-and-white puppies, who are 3 months old, and revealed they were named CarolinaBejeweledMidnight Rain and Willow.

“We recently received a generous donation from legendary singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. While all Swifties know Taylor loves cats, we hope she won’t mind that we named our newest adoptable puppies after her songs,” they said on Facebook

Midnight Rain and Willow have already found loving homes. The rescue believes it won’t be long before their sisters find their forever families. The shelter invited anyone interested in adopting Carolina and Bejewled to submit an application on their website.

“We are very grateful for Taylor’s support of our shelter, which serves the pets of Williamson County through adoption, spay & neuter, enforcement, microchips, rabies clinics, and paw pantry,” the post ended.

This isn’t the first time a shelter animal was named after Taylor. Last month, the Beth’s Furry Friends shelter in New York City revealed they named a special needs kitten after her because she made a “sizable donation … to help save more lives.”

The kitten’s name was Angel Taylor.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

