    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Annie Lennox marks 40th anniversary of Eurythmics’ breakthrough album: “Almost impossible to believe”

todayJanuary 4, 2023

Background
Sony Legacy

Forty years ago — January 4, 1983 — Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This), the second album by Eurythmics, was released. It turned the duo of Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart into global stars, thanks to its hit title track and its unforgettable video. Annie took to Instagram Wednesday to celebrate the milestone.

“It’s almost impossible to believe that ‘Sweet Dreams are Made of This’ was released forty years ago!” the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer wrote. Then, quoting a lyric from the title track, Annie added, “It has continued to travel the world and the seven seas ever since, which is a wonderful and miraculous story all to itself!”

She noted, “Songs are like ships…They have their own particular voyages and destinations … Once they’ve been launched, there’s no turning back. You just have to follow the journey.” 

Annie paired her reflections with a slowed-down, backward version of the track and a series of stills from the video, in which she — sporting an orange crewcut and a suit — takes charge of a boardroom while Dave taps on a computer. The two also stand around in a field of cows … because, um … it was the ’80s?

“Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in September 1983. The album, which also featured the hit “Love Is a Stranger,” peaked at number 15.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

