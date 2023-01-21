Anthrax drummer taking break from tour for surgery

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Anthrax is going to be without their drummer for a few shows. The band announced on Instagram that Charlie Benante is taking a break from their tour in order to have surgery.

“Our man who beats the beat – Charlie Benante – has stepped away from the tour for a few days to have a minor procedure done and will not be at the next few shows,” read a social media post from the band. “Never fear, the formidable Derek Roddy is filling in while Charlie is away – and no worries, Charlie will be back soon.”

They add, “In the meantime, the metal is still heavy and the show must go on. We’ll see you there!”

Anthrax’s next show is happening Friday in Vancouver, British Columbia, followed by a show Saturday in Penticton, British Columbia, and another Sunday in Calgary, Alberta.