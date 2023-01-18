AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Antoine Fuqua tapped to direct new Michael Jackson biopic

todayJanuary 18, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

A biopic on Michael Jackson is in the works, and it just nabbed an A-list director. Variety reports Antoine Fuqua, known for such flicks as Training Day, starring Denzel Washington, and 2013’s Olympus Has Fallen, has been tapped to direct the flick, Michael, which is expected to begin filming this year. 

“The first films of my career were music videos, and I still feel that combining film and music are a deep part of who I am,” Fuqua shares. “For me, there is no artist with the power, the charisma, and the sheer musical genius of Michael Jackson. I was influenced to make music videos by watching his work – the first Black artist to play in heavy rotation on MTV.”

He notes, “His music and those images are part of my worldview, and the chance to tell his story on the screen alongside his music was irresistible.”

The film, which promises to delve into all aspects of the King of Pop’s life and career, will be produced by Graham King, who was responsible for the 2000 Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, as well as the 2006 Oscar winner The Departed. It will be written by John Logan, who penned the script for the James Bond flick Skyfall

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

see-the-two-sides-of-terry-crews-in-tyler-hubbard’s-new-music-video
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

See the two sides of Terry Crews in Tyler Hubbard’s new music video

ABC NFL player-turned-actor Terry Crews walks into Everybody's Bar in Tyler Hubbard's new video for "Dancin' in the Country."  The muscle-bound Crews crushes a beer bottle with one hand at the start of what appears to be a fight with a much smaller guy and his friends. Instead, the confrontation turns into an epic dance-off. "Couldn’t have had more fun with Terry Crews making the video for 'Dancin’ In The Country,'” Tyler shared on Facebook. "Hope […]

todayJanuary 18, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%