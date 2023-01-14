AD
National News

Arrests made in New Year’s Day shootout where nearly 600 rounds were fired: Police

todayJanuary 14, 2023

(LOUISVILLE, Ky.) — Six men have been arrested in a connection with a massive New Year’s Day shootout in which nearly 600 rounds were fired near an apartment complex in Louisville, Kentucky, police announced this week.

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department responded to reports of two groups shooting at one another early on Jan. 1, the department said in an update on Friday. Nearly 600 rounds were fired in total by both groups, and multiple firearms were recovered at the scene, police said.

Nearby apartments and several vehicles were struck by gunfire, though no one was shot, police said.

“I’m actually grateful that no one was injured,” Louisville Interim Police Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel told ABC Louisville affiliate WHAS. “But that does not negate the fact that that happened, and that cycle of gun violence is just actually taking root.”

With the assistance of the Louisville division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, detectives were able to identify several people allegedly involved in the shootout through video surveillance, witnesses and an anonymous tipline, police said.

Six men were arrested in connection with the shootout on varied charges including possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and receiving stolen property. Police identified the suspects as Shawn Martin, 25; Dorius Robinson, 19; Tevin Smyzer, 20; Justyn Walls, 19; Brandon Walton, 22; and Nathan Wolz, 42.

Two of the suspects — Walls and Smyzer — were recently arrested on murder charges for a fatal shooting that occurred last month, police said.

It is unclear if the suspects have attorneys who can speak on their behalf.

Detectives also seized eight guns, including three rifles, and two Glock switches, among other evidence, and five stolen vehicles were recovered amid the investigation into the shootout, police said.

The investigation remains open.

Nearly two weeks after the shootout, bulletholes remained on windows and walls of the Enclave apartment complex. The incident left residents shaken, scared and grateful nobody was hurt amid several reported near-misses.

Alena Rhodes, who lives on the second floor, said her boyfriend was almost struck by gunfire inside their apartment, and that a “second” in time made a difference.

“Whenever he hears a pop noise or anything, he literally has a panic attack,” Rhodes told WHAS.

Another tenant told WHAS his roommate was also nearly struck by gunfire inside their apartment.

“My coworkers, when I was telling them about this, they said, ‘Oh, yeah it happens every year,’ having no concern,” the tenant, who wished to remain anonymous, told WHAS. “They’re just too used to it, which is awful to know.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

