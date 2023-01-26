Artist lineup announced for ‘A Grammy Salute to The Beach Boys’

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The Beach Boys are the latest artists getting a special salute by the Recording Academy, and now we know who’s on board to celebrate them.

A Grammy Salute to The Beach Boys is set to happen February 8 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, with a lineup of performers that includes Michael McDonald, Brandi Carlile, Beck, Fall Out Boy, Norah Jones, John Legend, Pentatonix and Weezer.

The celebration is set to take place three days after the Grammy Awards and will be recorded for a special to air on CBS later in the year.

Last year, Paul Simon was the subject of the annual Grammy Salute, with the special airing last December. It featured performances by Dave Matthews, Sting, Bonnie Raitt, The Bangles and Garth Brooks.