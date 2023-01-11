Artists pay tribute to the late Jeff Beck

AD

Guitarist Jeff Beck‘s death Tuesday from bacterial meningitis at the age of 78 was certainly a shock. Upon hearing the news, several artists, including many of his fellow rockers, took to social media to pay tribute to the rock legend.

Beck contributed to two songs on Ozzy Osbourne’s Grammy-nominated album Patient Number 9, and Ozzy shared a tribute on Instagram Wednesday: “I can’t express how saddened I am to hear of @JeffBeckOfficial’s passing. What a terrible loss for his family, friends and his many fans,” adding, “It was such an honor to have known Jeff and an incredible honor to have had him play on my most recent album, Patient Number 9. I’ll remember him fondly. Long live #JeffBeck.”

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood shared, “Now Jeff has gone, I feel like one of my band of brothers has left this world, and I’m going to dearly miss him. I’m sending much sympathy to Sandra, his family, and all who loved him. I want to thank him for all our early days together in Jeff Beck Group, conquering America.” Mick Jagger added, “With the death of Jeff Beck we have lost a wonderful man and one of the greatest guitar players in the world. We will all miss him so much.”

And fellow guitar great Jimmy Page, who was Beck’s former Yardbirds bandmate, offered, “His technique unique. His imaginations apparently limitless. Jeff I will miss you along with your millions of fans. Jeff Beck Rest in Peace.”

Among the other tributes:

Pink Floyd‘s David Gilmour – “I am devastated to hear the news of the death of my friend and hero Jeff Beck, whose music has thrilled and inspired me and countless others for so many years. Polly‘s and my thoughts go out to his lovely wife Sandra. He will be forever in our hearts.”

KISS‘ Paul Stanley – “WOW. What awful news. Jeff Beck, one of the all time guitar masters has died. From The Yardbirds and The Jeff Beck Group on, he blazed a trail impossible to follow. Play on now and forever. @jeffbeckmusic.”

KISS’ Gene Simmons called the news of Beck’s death “heartbreaking,” adding, “No one played guitar like Jeff. Please get ahold of the first two Jeff Beck Group albums and behold greatness. RIP.”

Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi – “Jeff was such a nice person and an outstanding iconic, genius guitar player – there will never be another Jeff Beck. His playing was very special & distinctively brilliant! He will be missed.”

Sabbath’s Geezer Butler – “Shocked to hear of the sudden death of Jeff Beck. Truly one of the greats. First time I saw him was in 1966 with the Yardbirds. Brilliant, unique guitarist. RIP.”

Sammy Hagar – “Absolutely one of my favorite guitarist of all time! The ‘Truth’ album changed my life. As a singer and guitarist, I wanted to be Jeff Beck and Rod Stewart rolled into one— we all did. What a loss. We will all miss Jeff. My love and condolences to his family and loved ones.”

The Kinks‘ Dave Davies – “I’m heartbroken he looked in fine shape to me. Playing great he was in great shape. I’m shocked and bewilderedDeepest sympathy to his wife friends close ones I’m bewildered Jeff Beck it don’t make sense I don’t get it. He was a good friend and a great guitar player.”

Paul Young – “Devastated to hear of the sudden and tragic death of legendary guitarist Jeff Beck. He was loved by everyone in the know; the guitarists guitarist! My condolence to his family & friends RIP.”

Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp – “An absolute god of guitar. No one can replace him. From rock to soul to jazz he was the greatest player in all genres. Unique. Such awful news but thank you Jeff for all you gave us”

Whitesnake’s David Coverdale – “Oh, My Heart…RIP, Jeff…I miss you already…💔💔💔💔💔”

Steve Hackett – “Devastating news about the loss of much loved, influential guitar legend Jeff Beck. He made the electric guitar sing… a powerful influence on myself and many others.”