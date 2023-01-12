AD
Rev Rock Report

ASIA releasing ‘Fantasia Live In Tokyo 2007’ on vinyl for the first time

todayJanuary 12, 2023

BMG Records

In 2007 ASIA set out on a world tour to celebrate their 25th anniversary, and now one of those shows is being released on vinyl for the first time.

The band announced Fantasia Live In Tokyo 2007, which was originally released on CD and DVD, is set to drop February 24 as a three-LP set, featuring a booklet that includes band photos and sleeve notes. The 18-track LP includes performances of songs from the band’s 1982 self-titled debut album, including hits “Only Time Will Tell” and “Heat of the Moment,” as well as select songs from the 1983 follow-up Alpha, and songs from the band members’ previous bands.

The 25th anniversary tour featured a reformation of the band’s original lineup: lead vocalist/bassist John Wetton from King Crimson, guitarist Steve Howe of Yes, keyboardist Geoff Downes also of Yes and drummer Carl Palmer of Emerson, Lake & Palmer.

Fans can preorder the album here.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

