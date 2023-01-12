AD
Ava Max releases new song, “One Of Us” A

todayJanuary 12, 2023

Courtesy Atlantic Records

The countdown is officially on for Ava Max‘s Diamonds & Dancefloors, and she hyped her fanbase by dropping the next track off the album, “One Of Us.”

The emotionally charged breakup anthem is about Ava realizing that she would do anything for her lover — but they won’t do the same.

“One of us would die for love/ One of us would give it up/ One of us would risk it all/ One of us won’t even call/ One of us could say goodbye/ Never even bat an eye/ One of us is hurting you/ And baby, that’s the last thing that I wanna do,” she sings in the upbeat anthem.

Ava also flexes her whistle register in the new offering. Prior to releasing the song, she hinted that she made a music video for it. It is unknown when she’ll release it.

“One of Us” is the latest song off Diamonds & Dancefloors, due out on January 27. She previously released the album’s “Million Dollar Baby,” “Maybe You’re the Problem,” “Weapons” and “Dancing’s Done.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

