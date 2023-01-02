AD
‘Avengers’ star Jeremy Renner in “critical but stable condition” following snow-plowing accident

todayJanuary 2, 2023

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Disney

The Avengers star Jeremy Renner is said to be in critical but stable conditon following a snow-plowing accident Sunday.

“As of now, we can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” reads a statement from the actor’s publicist, provided to ABC News Sunday. “His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care.”

As of early Monday morning there was no public word on the nature or extent of Renner’s injuries, nor any specifics about the accident itself.

According to the Washoe County, Nevada, Sheriff’s Office, they “responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada” at around 9:00 a.m. on January 1. “Upon arrival, Deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital.” 

“Mr. Renner was the only involved party in the incident,” the statement continues, noting that officials are “currently looking into the circumstances of the incident.”

Renner, who turns 52 January 7, owns property near Lake Tahoe, just south of Reno. On December 12, he tweeted an image of a vehicle buried in snow, with the comment, “Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke #WinterWonderland.”

Renner, a two-time Oscar nominee, is best known for playing the role of Clint ‘Hawkeye’ Barton in the Avengers film franchise and the Disney+ series Hawkeye. He currently stars in the Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown, which debuts its second season January 15.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

