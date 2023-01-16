Axl Rose remembers his good friend Lisa Marie Presley

Mark Horton/Getty Images

Axl Rose is sharing his grief over the loss of his friend Lisa Marie Presley, who died Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest. She was 54.

“I will miss my friend Lisa. Her passing, just as her son’s, or as a kid, her father’s, doesn’t seem real,” the Guns N’ Roses frontman shares with People. “Lisa loved her family, all her children. My heart goes out to them.”

Axl tells the mag that he knew Lisa Marie, the only daughter of Elvis Presley and wife Priscilla, had a hard time dealing with the July 2020 death of her son, Benjamin Keough. “It was something that, at a point, you obviously didn’t want to bring up but awkwardly would in an effort to let her know you cared and were thinking about her, about them, and to be of any comfort one could, which she appreciated.”

He also revealed that after Benjamin’s death he used to send her “jokes, news articles and lots of animal vids” to try to make her smile, sharing, “I wanted her to be happy, to feel good about things, at least as much as one could under the circumstances. But truthfully, it didn’t seem, at least without some real time passing, a reasonable reality.”

Finally, he notes, “What comes after life who knows but I’d like to think they’re together, her and Ben with her father and Ben’s grandfather in some way, and Lisa, and the most important men in her life are happy together.”