AXS TV brings back Sunday Night Rocks, with new show ‘Rockstar Shuffle’ and more

todayJanuary 31, 2023

Courtesy of AXS TV

AXS TV is bringing back its Sunday Night Rocks lineup starting February 19, which will include the brand new original series Rockstar Shuffle.

Rockstar Shuffle, kicking off at 8 p.m. ET, will feature rock icons sharing stories and memories from their careers, and showing off their personal music memorabilia. Twisted Sister‘s Dee Snider and Run DMC’s Darryl McDaniels are featured in the premiere episode, with Heart‘s Ann Wilson, Sammy Hagar, Ted Nugent and more featured in future episodes. 

Season 1 will also include appearances by Judas Priest’s Rob Halford, The Who’s Roger Daltrey, Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott, Rick Springfield, John Oates and others.

Sunday Night Rocks’ February 19 premiere also features the return of Parking Lot Payday, with Mötley Crüe fans being tested to find out how much they know about the rockers, followed by an airing of Mötley Crüe: The End – Live In Los Angeles.

And on February 26, Metallica fans will be the subject of an episode of Parking Lot Payday, follow

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

