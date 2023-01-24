Bachelor alum Raven Gates is pregnant, expecting second child with Adam Gottschalk

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Another Bachelor baby is on the way! Alums Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk are expecting their second child together.

Taking to Instagram Monday, the couple shared a carousel of family photos with the sonogram in hand and announced, “Baby #2 due in July!”

“Any tips on two under 2? Pray for us!… especially Adam,” they caption continued.

Raven and Adam wed in 2021 and are already parents to 12-month-old son Gates, whom they welcomed via emergency C-section in January 2022.

The same photos were shared to the toddler’s Instagram along with the caption, “Did you hear?? I’m going to be a big brother!! (The best big brother, too!).”

Other members of Bachelor Nation flooded the comments section, congratulating the couple on their growing family.

Dean Unglert joked, “If you guys are open to a third, I’ll put myself up for adoption.”

Ashley Iaconetti also commented, writing, “Congratulations!! Cutest family!! So happy for you all!”