AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Bachelor alum Raven Gates is pregnant, expecting second child with Adam Gottschalk

todayJanuary 24, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Another Bachelor baby is on the way! Alums Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk are expecting their second child together.

Taking to Instagram Monday, the couple shared a carousel of family photos with the sonogram in hand and announced, “Baby #2 due in July!”

“Any tips on two under 2? Pray for us!… especially Adam,” they caption continued.

Raven and Adam wed in 2021 and are already parents to 12-month-old son Gates, whom they welcomed via emergency C-section in January 2022.

The same photos were shared to the toddler’s Instagram along with the caption, “Did you hear?? I’m going to be a big brother!! (The best big brother, too!).”

Other members of Bachelor Nation flooded the comments section, congratulating the couple on their growing family.

Dean Unglert joked, “If you guys are open to a third, I’ll put myself up for adoption.”

Ashley Iaconetti also commented, writing, “Congratulations!! Cutest family!! So happy for you all!”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

sam-smith-talks-about-their-journey-to-“feel-good-in-my-body-and-my-skin”
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Sam Smith talks about their journey to “feel good in my body and my skin”

Sam Smith recently reflected on their journey to feel comfortable in their own skin. Speaking to ET Canada, the singer said, "The last few years I’ve really worked so hard to be able to, like, just take my top off, and feel good in my body and my skin." "It’s lush to share these things and to go on holiday, and actually get a tan on my belly and stuff [that] I was […]

todayJanuary 24, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%