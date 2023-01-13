AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Bachman-Turner Overdrive drummer Robbie Bachman dies at 69

todayJanuary 13, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Fin Costello/Redferns

At November’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, the members of Duran Duran read a letter from their original guitarist Andy Taylor, revealing he has stage four prostate cancer. Now, in a new interview, he’s opening up about his cancer battle.

Talking to UK TV 5 News, Andy says he first realized something was wrong at age of 56 after experiencing an “arthritic sort of pain” while out jogging, and says he began to have these “symptoms, and didn’t recognize them for what they could be.” He then noticed “what felt like tumors” on his neck, and a biopsy revealed the cancer was stage four metastatic, which he called “a death sentence,” saying, “no one can be prepared” for that news.

The 61-year-old Taylor now hopes to encourage others to get tested, and suggests women, who he realizes comprise the bulk of the Duran Duran fan base, do their part to get their men to get tested, saying ladies should “give them a nudge, go get a test.” 

“Every minute is like an hour, every day is like a week,” Andy explains. “You really want to get the most out of life. And I’ve been very fortunate. I’ve had so much in terms of living the dream.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

green-day’s-aim-is-true-with-cover-of-elvis-costello’s-“alison”
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Green Day’s aim is true with cover of Elvis Costello’s “Alison”

Reprise Records Green Day has premiered a cover of the Elvis Costello classic "Alison." The minimalist recording shows a tender side of the punk trio, featuring Billie Joe Armstrong's singing backed only by guitar and harmonized vocals. You can listen to it now via digital outlets. Green Day originally recorded "Alison" during the sessions for their 1997 album, Nimrod. It'll be included on the upcoming Nimrod 25th anniversary edition, due out […]

todayJanuary 13, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%