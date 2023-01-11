AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Backstage at the Golden Globes: Austin Butler on “blacking out,” Michelle Yeoh ditches “the rocking chair,” and more

todayJanuary 11, 2023

Background
share close
AD
NBC/Rich Polk

After a year away, the Golden Globes returned Tuesday night for its 80th installment, and backstage, the winners were in the mood to party.

Austin Butler, who picked up his first ever Golden Globe for playing the title role in Elvis, admitted he was still recovering from “sort of blacking out” a short time earlier, when he accepted his award. “You know, I remember going to so many auditions and never booking anything, and I just feel so grateful right now,” explained the actor, who also thanked Elvis’ family, who, “have now welcomed me into their family in such a beautiful way,” making him, “endlessly grateful to them…”

Michelle Yeoh, who took the Best Actress trophy for Everything Everywhere All at Once, was also “overwhelmed” to be picking up the honor at 60 years old — at a time when Asian representation is finally strong in Hollywood. “I’m just so happy that I’m still here when this change has happened, you know that I’m not in my rocking chair and go like, ‘Why didn’t I get that chance?'” she said.

Her co-star in Everything Everywhere, former child star Ke Huy Quan, explained how grateful he was to be recognized in the Best Supporting Actor category. “You know, for the longest time, people have come up to me and they would say, ‘Are you the kid from Indiana Jones? Are you the kid from Goonies?’ But now when I go out, people say, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re Waymond from Everything Everywhere All at Once!‘ And that was what I always hoped would happen!”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

the-rolling-stones’-ronnie-wood-made-over-$1.7-mil-on-his-art-last-year
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood made over $1.7 mil on his art last year

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images Ronnie Wood likely makes a lot of money as the guitarist for The Rolling Stones, but apparently that isn’t his only good source of income.  The Mirror reports that new documents filed by his art company show Wood’s paintings brought in over $1.7 million in profit last year. The site notes it’s the first time his artwork has brought in over $1 million. Wood has been painting since the […]

todayJanuary 11, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%