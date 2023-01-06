AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Bailey Zimmerman heads into 2023 with a handful of Platinum

todayJanuary 6, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC

2022 was a good year to be Bailey Zimmerman. The newcomer grabbed two Platinum singles: one with his first #1, “Fall in Love,” and another with his current hit, “Rock and a Hard Place.” 

That makes Bailey the reigning country king of RIAA’s Class of 2022, but not the only one who made an impressive showing. Avery Anna (“Narcissist”), Nate Smith (“Whiskey on You”), Chase Matthew (“County Line”) and Corey Kent (“Wild as Her”) all scored first-time Gold records.

A Gold record means combined sales and streaming equaled more than half a million units. For Platinum, on the other hand, it’s 1 million.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

the-black-crowes-&-john-fogerty-set-for-california’s-beachlife-festival
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

The Black Crowes & John Fogerty set for California’s Beachlife Festival

Frank Hoensch/Redferns The Black Crowes and John Fogerty are heading to the beach this spring. Both acts are confirmed for the 2023 Beachlife Festival, happening May 5 to 7 in Redondo Beach, California. The Crowes are set to headline Sunday, the closing night of the festival, with Fogerty just ahead of them and billed as performing the “music of Credence Clearwater Revival.” The rest of the lineup includes The Black Keys headlining Friday night, with Gwen Stefani topping […]

todayJanuary 6, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%