Business News

Barbie announces its first doll specifically for preschool-aged children

todayJanuary 13, 2023

Mattel, Barbie

(NEW YORK) — There’s a brand new doll that’s going to leave a lot of preschoolers jumping for joy.

Mattel has debuted one of its newest products, My First Barbie, specifically designed for preschool-aged children.

The latest doll features the same look and feel as traditional Barbie dolls, but has been updated with a larger frame, standing at 13.5 inches compared to the standard 11.5 inches.

It comes in four diverse skin tones and has a full line of accessories, easy-to-use Velcro clothing and a softer doll body.

Additional features include more articulated arms and legs, closed hands and younger facial features.

Some of the associated accessories include fashion packs and pets as well as bedroom and tea-time playsets.

The My First Barbie launch was inspired by insights from parents, according to Mattel’s vice president of global consumer insights Tasja Kirkwood.

“Parents had a desire to introduce their preschool aged children to Barbie, but were planning to wait until they were older with more developed dexterity,” said Kirkwood. “This insight led to the exploration of the first Barbie doll designed specifically for preschool aged children, enabling Barbie to reach even more parents and children with the Barbie system of play. Our research and feedback from parents was essential to creating a Barbie line that could not be better suited for little hands and preschool fans.”

Barbie’s latest lineup of dolls for preschoolers is available right now at a variety of retailers.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

