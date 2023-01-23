AD
Rev Rock Report

Billy Idol announces North American tour

todayJanuary 23, 2023

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Billy Idol is hitting the road this spring. The rocker, who earlier this month received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, just announced a new set of tour dates, kicking off March 30 in Scottsdale, Arizona. 

The tour will hit such cities as Denver, Atlanta, Orlando and Indianapolis before wrapping May 12 in St. Paul, Minnesota. He’s also set to perform at the Cruel World Festival in Pasadena, California, on May 20.

Tickets go on sale Friday. A complete list of tour dates and ticket information can be found at BillyIdol.net.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Yes sells catalog to Warner Music Group

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images) The members of Yes are the latest artists to sell their catalog. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have made a deal with Warner Music Group’s Global Catalog Division to sell the rights to their music and income streams for recordings made during their Atlantic Records era.  The purchase encompasses 12 studio albums, including such classics as Fragile, Close to the Edge and 90125, along with live recordings and compilations.  “The entire Yes family came together and worked enthusiastically with […]

todayJanuary 23, 2023

