Billy Idol announces North American tour

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Billy Idol is hitting the road this spring. The rocker, who earlier this month received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, just announced a new set of tour dates, kicking off March 30 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The tour will hit such cities as Denver, Atlanta, Orlando and Indianapolis before wrapping May 12 in St. Paul, Minnesota. He’s also set to perform at the Cruel World Festival in Pasadena, California, on May 20.

Tickets go on sale Friday. A complete list of tour dates and ticket information can be found at BillyIdol.net.