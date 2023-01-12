AD
Listeners:

Top listeners:

Rev Rock Report

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks add new date to co-headlining tour

todayJanuary 12, 2023

Background
Stevie: Erika Goldring/WireImage; Billy: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks continue to add dates to their co-headlining tour.

Billed as “two icons – one night,” the latest concert is set to go down October 7 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. Tickets go on sale January 20 at 10 a.m.

The joint shows seem to be turning into a full-fledged tour. Billy and Stevie kick things off March 10 at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, with confirmed dates in Arlington, Texas; Nashville, Tennessee; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Columbus, Ohio; Kansas City, Missouri; Foxbourgh, Massachusetts; and Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Previous post

Rev Rock Report

David Byrne and Fatboy Slim’s musical about Imelda Marcos gets Broadway run

Bruce Glikas/WireImage A new musical with a score by David Byrne and Fatboy Slim is headed to Broadway later this year, Variety reports. Hear Lies Love, which originally played at New York’s Public Theatre 10 years ago, and had runs in London and Seattle, is described as a “disco pop” musical that puts audiences in an immersive setting. Its story is a dramatic telling of the Philippines' former first lady Imleda Marcos' rise to power and then her hard […]

todayJanuary 12, 2023

