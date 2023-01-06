AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks add sixth joint stadium date

todayJanuary 6, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Stevie: Erika Goldring/WireImage; Billy: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Looks like music fans are getting yet another chance to see Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks in concert together.

The two Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have just added another date on their co-headlining tour, which is billed as “two icons – one night.” The latest is set to go down November 10 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Tickets go on sale January 13 at 10 a.m. local time.

This is now the sixth concert Billy and Stevie have confirmed. The others are set for March 10 in Los Angeles, April 8 in Arlington, Texas, May 19 in Nashville, August 5 in Columbus, Ohio, and August 19 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

snap-twice:-netflix-renews-‘wednesday’-for-a-second-season
insert_link

Entertainment News

Snap twice: Netflix renews ‘Wednesday’ for a second season

Netflix Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams is getting a sophomore year at Nevermore Academy. In what might be the biggest "no-brainer" move of the new year, Netflix announced it has renewed its smash hit Wednesday for a second season. In a season 1 recap video Tweet from the streaming service, Netflix promised: "More torture is coming. Lucky you." The Tim Burton-directed show's creators/executive producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar tell Netflix's […]

todayJanuary 6, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%