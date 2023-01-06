Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks add sixth joint stadium date

Stevie: Erika Goldring/WireImage; Billy: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Looks like music fans are getting yet another chance to see Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks in concert together.

The two Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have just added another date on their co-headlining tour, which is billed as “two icons – one night.” The latest is set to go down November 10 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Tickets go on sale January 13 at 10 a.m. local time.

This is now the sixth concert Billy and Stevie have confirmed. The others are set for March 10 in Los Angeles, April 8 in Arlington, Texas, May 19 in Nashville, August 5 in Columbus, Ohio, and August 19 in Kansas City, Missouri.