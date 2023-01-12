AD
National News

Black Lives Matter co-founder blames LAPD for cousin’s death

todayJanuary 12, 2023

(LOS ANGELES) — Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors has claimed the Los Angeles Police Department is responsible for her cousin’s death during a traffic stop.

Cullors said on Instagram on Tuesday that her cousin, Keenan Anderson, was killed in Venice, a neighborhood in Los Angeles, on Jan. 3.

“My cousin was an educator and worked with high school-aged children. He was an English teacher,” Cullors said.

According to the LAPD, an officer was flagged for a traffic collision on Venice Boulevard on Jan. 3 when he saw Anderson “running in the middle of the street and exhibiting erratic behavior.”

The LAPD said people in the accident told the officer that Anderson had caused the crash.

The officer spoke to Anderson and requested other cops arrive at the scene to conduct a DUI investigation, the LAPD said in a press release.

Anderson was cooperating with the officer but then fled the scene by foot once other officers arrived, according to the LAPD.

“As officers contacted Anderson, he began to resist, resulting in a use of force. Officers struggled with Anderson for several minutes, utilizing a TASER, bodyweight, firm grips, and joint locks to overcome his resistance,” law enforcement officials said in a press release.

After Anderson was taken into custody, he was given medical attention by the Los Angeles Fire Department and was transported to the hospital, where he went into cardiac arrest and died, the LAPD said.

“It’s unclear what role the physical struggle with the officers and the use of the Taser played in his unfortunate death,” Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Cullors did not respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

The LAPD did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

“Keenan deserves to be alive right now, his child deserves to be raised by his father. Keenan we will fight for you and for all of our loved ones impacted by state violence,” she wrote on Instagram.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

