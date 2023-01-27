AD
Entertainment News

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni to star in film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s ‘It Ends with Us’

January 27, 2023

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni will star in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel, It Ends with Us.

Hoover announced the news in a video shared on TikTok. “I think that Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have what it takes to bring these characters to life and I cannot wait for you guys to see that happen,” she said.

Baldoni is also set to direct the film, which is in development with Wayfarer Studios and Sony Pictures. Deadline first reported the news.

Lively will play the book’s main character, Lily Bloom, and Baldoni will play Ryle Kincaid, the man Lily falls for. The book touches largely on domestic abuse, which Hoover has previously said was inspired by her mother’s escape from her own abusive relationship.

In her TikTok video, Hoover showed her fans the house she grew up in “from the age of probably 4 to 18.”

“I just want everyone to know how appreciative I am to my mother, who got us out of a scary situation when I was little and brought us here to this house,” she explained.

“This house was full of love and joy,” she continued. “So thank you, Mom, for making that very difficult decision. This house holds nothing but wonderful memories for me because of her.”

Lively and Hoover are also executive producers for the film based on the viral “BookTok” sensation.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

