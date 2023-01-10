Blondie to play Coachella

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Blondie is set to make a trek out to the desert this spring. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers are booked to play Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, taking place in Indio, California, April 14 to 16 and April 21 to 23.

Blondie is confirmed to play opening night of both weekends, which will be headlined by Bad Bunny and also feature Gorillaz, Chemical Brothers and more. The weekend’s other headliners include BLACKPINK on the Saturday shows and Frank Ocean closing out both weekends.

The Coachella date is one of only two U.S. shows Blondie has scheduled for 2023. The other is happening March 16 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Presale tickets go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. PT, although there is a “very limited” amount of passes available for weekend one. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Coachella.com.