AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Blondie to play Coachella

todayJanuary 10, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Blondie is set to make a trek out to the desert this spring. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers are booked to play Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, taking place in Indio, California, April 14 to 16 and April 21 to 23.

Blondie is confirmed to play opening night of both weekends, which will be headlined by Bad Bunny and also feature Gorillaz, Chemical Brothers and more. The weekend’s other headliners include BLACKPINK on the Saturday shows and Frank Ocean closing out both weekends.

The Coachella date is one of only two U.S. shows Blondie has scheduled for 2023. The other is happening March 16 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. 

Presale tickets go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. PT, although there is a “very limited” amount of passes available for weekend one. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Coachella.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

police-looking-for-missing-mom-after-she-failed-to-pick-up-son-from-bus-stop:-‘very-concerned’
insert_link

National News

Police looking for missing mom after she failed to pick up son from bus stop: ‘Very concerned’

(LIMERICK TOWNSHIP, Pa.) -- Police have had no credible sightings a week after a Pennsylvania woman who failed to pick up her son from the bus stop went missing, authorities said. Jennifer Brown, 43, of Limerick Township, was last seen at 2 p.m. on Jan. 3 by a "friend and business associate," according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, which is asking for the public's help in the missing […]

todayJanuary 10, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%